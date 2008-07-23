The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Holy Smoke, There Will Be E3 2009!

Even if this year's E3 wasn't exactly all that and a bag of chips, there will be another one. And you know what? It will be next year. That's right negative humanoids, the Electronic Software Association is plotting E3 2009. Says an ESA rep:

As we do every year, we're beginning the process of surveying exhibitors and attendees to determine potential changes to the Summit. Once this is completed and shared with the ESA's Board of Directors, we will make an announcement about the specifics of the 2009 E3 Media & Business Summit, which will occur.

Maybe they'll move it back to Santa Monica again to keep everyone on their toes. Or how about Pasadena? Bring it to Orange County!

E3 to return in '09 [GameSpot via Go Nintendo]

