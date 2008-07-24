Homebrew Japanese DS Development Brings Tentacles

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

We've gotten dangerous close to actual naughty games on the DS. But those always end up being big teases! Now, we're going to get an actual dirty game at this year's Comic Market this summer. The person who's making it says there are plans even to sell it in Akihabara after that. The self-made game's entirely homebrew and certainly does not have the Nintendo Seal of Quality — and never will! And the best part? The name of this 18 years old and up game is Half Elf Tentacle Assault. The developer says game play clips are forthcoming. For better or worse.

Hit the jump for a THANKFULLY pixelated promo-scan. Still might be NSFW, depending on where you work. You've been warned!

Half Elf Tentacle Assault [NSFW via Hatimaki]

  • plmko Guest

    I just burst into a fit after reading what the half elf says iyaa, haramasetenaidee (nooo, dont impregnate me).
    couldn't stop myself laughing.

    0
  • orkun Guest

    you i am the king of this world

    0

