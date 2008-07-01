How Japan's Numero Uno Xbox 360 Fanboy Spent June

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Look at your calendars! It's July. Last month was very busy for Japan's biggest Xbox 360 fanboy Jamzy. Jamzy occupied himself with video games, some lady's bellybutton and dog cake. Jamzy's list of game's he played last month includes two PSP games (Tales of Rebirth, Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G), two DS games (Derby Stallion DS, Daigassou Band Brothers DX) and two Xbox 360 games (Mobile Suit Gundam Operation: Troy, Battlefield Bad Company). That's right, Jamzy doesn't play PS3 or Wii — he's serious, haircutting business! In the picture above, Jamzy plays through Battlefield Bad Company at an EA event. After the jump, his dog has a birthday part, and Jamzy puts the animal in funny outfits. Ah, to be the underdog's dog...

Yep, that was June for Jamzy. How was your June?

6月のゲーム人生、遊んでたゲーム編 [Famitsu]

