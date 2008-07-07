The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

How's This For A 360 Dashboard?

Been a lot of talk about the 360's user interface of late, whether in ways it's showing its shortcomings or in ways it might be going all science-fiction. Today, let's take another tack, somewhere between the two. Let's look at how it might be improved upon, without the need to go all Minority Report. Mik at Platform Nation has assessed the current "blades" system, thinks (rightly) that there's too much wasted space, and has redesigned how the 360's menu system would look were he the one designing it. I must say, it's a definite improvement.

Dreaming of Dashboard 2.0 [Platform Nation]

Comments

  • Duncan Garnett Guest

    WOW!! that looks alot better :)

    0
  • Bryan Guest

    It may have some potential, but at the moment it's poorly done. It's trying too smart and too much like website design rather than a proper console dashboard.

    Looking at the general layout, especially the grid system on the marketplace content & the wallpaper size, seems like it's designed ONLY for 16:9 TV.

    The media blades already take roughly 1/3 of the screen itself. If we use this dashboard layout on a 4:3 screen TV, I can see that it'll chop off the size of the marketplace content &/or the wallpaper by half, which will heavily compress and reduce the number of content inside it. Thus, it makes people that still using 4:3 screen find it hard to read all the dashboard content because off the limited spaces.

    The button shortcut on each media blades might work, but I don't think its necessary to correspond each single media blade with buttons, too much hassle.

    The ad banner on the bottom left clearly shows poorly done placement. It should have been no ad banner at all, or just place the ad banner on some spaces on the marketplace page. I can see that the guy trying to be too smart to cover up some blank spaces on the dashboard, but sometimes a bit of blank spaces on a layout can help the legibility of the overall design.

    I have no quarrel with the colors, but it might be better with less number of colors used.

    To me, this is a layout that I can navigate with mouse, not with gamepad. I know it's just a fan-made design, and I admit it has a potential to be very well working design. It just need more development.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles