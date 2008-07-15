The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

id Leave Activision For EA

For the longest time, Activision have published id's games. But no longer! John Carmack took to the stage during EA's E3 address to announce a new partnership between the two companies, whereby EA will be publishing Rage, id's upcoming shooter and first game to make use of their new engine tech. We'd normally insert some kind of statement about this adversely affecting Activision, but really, these days they're probably good for the money.

