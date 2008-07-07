iDOLMASTER Tickets Are Crazy Expensive

Fans of Namco's Xbox 360-exclusive, J-pop idol sim THE [email protected] are rich, it seems. Tickets for the [email protected] event "THE [email protected] 3rd Anniversary Live later this month have been going bananas. Auction prices have hit as high as ¥138,000 or $US 1,292 (starting at ¥6,500 or $US 61) and fetching about $US 470 on average. The event will have the full [email protected] voice cast in attendance, so perhaps these prices are understandable.
No, no they are not.
アイドルマスターライブ [my game news flash via Sankaku Complex]
