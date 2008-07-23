The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

[email protected] For PSP Announced

Until now, nerds who wanted to play Namco's pop idol sim THE [email protected] had two choices: Play the arcade versions or play the Xbox 360 versions. But not every owns an Xbox 360 in Japan. (Shocking, we know.) Good news! There's a new option as Namco Bandai is releasing the game on the PSP. Dubbed THE [email protected] SP, this one player game almost looks like a port of the arcade version with PSP-tweaked graphics. There is a new "mail check" system where players have to check the idol's email from magazine writers, stylists and fans. Since Namco Bandai won't be able to make a killing on DLC like it has with the Xbox 360, the company is releasing three versions of the game with three characters spliced into each one. Maximum profits! The three versions (with characters) are:

THE [email protected] Perfect Sun
• Haruka Amami
• Yayoi Takatsuki
• Makoto Kikuchi

THE [email protected] Wondering Star
• Yukiho Hagiwara
• Iori Minase
• Ami and Mami Futami

THE [email protected] Missing Moon
• Chihaya Kisaragi
• Azusa Miura
• Ritsuko Akizuki

Though, people who buy at launch this winter are mostly likely going to buy all three. But, if you are going to buy only one version, buy the Wondering Star one, 'cause you'll get four characters. That's added value, people.

Thanks for the tip, Muu!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles