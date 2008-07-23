Until now, nerds who wanted to play Namco's pop idol sim THE [email protected] had two choices: Play the arcade versions or play the Xbox 360 versions. But not every owns an Xbox 360 in Japan. (Shocking, we know.) Good news! There's a new option as Namco Bandai is releasing the game on the PSP. Dubbed THE [email protected] SP, this one player game almost looks like a port of the arcade version with PSP-tweaked graphics. There is a new "mail check" system where players have to check the idol's email from magazine writers, stylists and fans. Since Namco Bandai won't be able to make a killing on DLC like it has with the Xbox 360, the company is releasing three versions of the game with three characters spliced into each one. Maximum profits! The three versions (with characters) are:

THE [email protected] Perfect Sun

• Haruka Amami

• Yayoi Takatsuki

• Makoto Kikuchi

THE [email protected] Wondering Star

• Yukiho Hagiwara

• Iori Minase

• Ami and Mami Futami

THE [email protected] Missing Moon

• Chihaya Kisaragi

• Azusa Miura

• Ritsuko Akizuki

Though, people who buy at launch this winter are mostly likely going to buy all three. But, if you are going to buy only one version, buy the Wondering Star one, 'cause you'll get four characters. That's added value, people.

