Igarashi: Wii Ware Could Keep The 2D Dream Alive

Despite Castlevania's periodic forays into 3D games (many of which incite fanboy rage), series creator Koji Igarashi is long-known as a staunch supporter of the 2D aesthetic.

And he tends not to keep his secrets too near his chest, readily expressing his interest in certain things (warming up to the Wii remote just prior to the revelation of Castlevania: Judgment, for example).

So when Iga, asked by MTV Multiplayer about a return to classic Castlevania form on the console, expresses affinity for Wii Ware, it's easy to get fingers crossed for a traditional Castlevania on Wii:

"I'm definitely interested in WiiWare and I think it's one of the areas that 2D can still be very strong at," said Igarashi. "I'm very much looking into that."

Hey, if Capcom can do it with Mega Man 9, we can dream, right?

'Castlevania''s Igarashi Looking At WiiWare [MTV Multiplayer]