IGN Goes Hands-On With 'Flock'

Because, I dunno, herding animals around is fun or something, there's an game coming soon via Capcom, called "Flock", first noticed this week when the developer unveiled its E3 lineup. More or less, you're manning an alien spaceship that's making off with flocks, gaggles, coveys, clowders, murders, cackles, prides etc. of animals. Your means of encouragement? Why, a death ray of course. PETA should love the shit out of this game. IGN describes it in very Lemmings-friendly terms. If that's your cup of tea, it'll be out via Xbox Live Arcade, Playstation Network, and for PC download, soon.

IGN: Flock Preview[IGN]