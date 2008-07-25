In Dead Space, No One Can Hear You Sweat Profusely

Pity the guy forced to wear the Dead Space costume at Comic-Con 08, slave to the whims of EA marketing shot-callers. We saw this poor chap remove his space helmet earlier today and were witness to the gushing of sweat. When we asked for a "dramatic pose" he simply lifted his arms up a bit, so drained he was of energy. Dead Space may be pulling a crowd at the con, but we're worried for this guy's health. Keep Dead Space man hydrated!