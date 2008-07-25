In Dead Space, No One Can Hear You Sweat Profusely

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Pity the guy forced to wear the Dead Space costume at Comic-Con 08, slave to the whims of EA marketing shot-callers. We saw this poor chap remove his space helmet earlier today and were witness to the gushing of sweat. When we asked for a "dramatic pose" he simply lifted his arms up a bit, so drained he was of energy. Dead Space may be pulling a crowd at the con, but we're worried for this guy's health. Keep Dead Space man hydrated!

