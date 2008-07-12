In Space, No One Can Hear Your Cardboard Spartan Armour Crinkle

Oh, sure, go ahead and laugh if you must. But after digesting that YouTube user and Halo uberfan "fartbuttface" (<— lol) is idling away his time crafting Spartan armour, weapons and accessories, instead of making your little petty jabs and pokes, think of this: this kid is probably going to invent a cardboard car that runs on cardboard, save the earth, become a billionaire and score unfathomable amounts of pussy. Dude's that good with his hands. Seriously, did you see the Halo 3 machine gun turret? My brain melted at that point.
via Bungie
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink