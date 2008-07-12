In Space, No One Can Hear Your Cardboard Spartan Armour Crinkle

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Oh, sure, go ahead and laugh if you must. But after digesting that YouTube user and Halo uberfan "fartbuttface" (<— lol) is idling away his time crafting Spartan armour, weapons and accessories, instead of making your little petty jabs and pokes, think of this: this kid is probably going to invent a cardboard car that runs on cardboard, save the earth, become a billionaire and score unfathomable amounts of pussy. Dude's that good with his hands. Seriously, did you see the Halo 3 machine gun turret? My brain melted at that point.

via Bungie

