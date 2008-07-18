inFamous Trailer Will Shock You



inFamous (no, spell checker, it's not my fault), for the PS3, looks to be Crackdown tied together with better graphics and a healthy dose of Deus Ex Machina. And while the game's tone and colour palette could probably do with a little lightening up, the nuts and bolts - you know, the parts where you electrify a car before throwing it off a train track at somebody - seem to be doing a good job of getting folks excited.