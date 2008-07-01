Infinite Undiscovery Box Art Clues In DLC

That right there is the box art for upcoming tri-Ace developed, Square Enix published Xbox 360 game Infinite Undiscovery. While Square Enix never said that the single player game would have online play (hence the no "Xbox LIVE" box decal), the game's box art does have a "LIVE" logo on it (no "Xbox" though). Hrm, does that mean this offline game could very well feature online DLC? The Japanese Infinite Undiscovery site states "Xbox Live: DLC" under the "Spec" tab. So, sure seems like it.

INFINITE UNDISCOVERY Box Art [Square Enix Members via Siliconera]