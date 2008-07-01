The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Infinite Undiscovery Box Art Clues In DLC

That right there is the box art for upcoming tri-Ace developed, Square Enix published Xbox 360 game Infinite Undiscovery. While Square Enix never said that the single player game would have online play (hence the no "Xbox LIVE" box decal), the game's box art does have a "LIVE" logo on it (no "Xbox" though). Hrm, does that mean this offline game could very well feature online DLC? The Japanese Infinite Undiscovery site states "Xbox Live: DLC" under the "Spec" tab. So, sure seems like it.

INFINITE UNDISCOVERY Box Art [Square Enix Members via Siliconera]

Comments

  • Camb3h Guest

    Does anyone else think that its a horrible name for a game? Not so much in it implication but simply try and say it. Theres simply no flow between the two words.

    I know it seems pathetic but I'm just having trouble. Maybe its my old age (21) catching up with me and causing me to complain like the rest of the gamer crowd haha

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles