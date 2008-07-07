Infinity Ward And Its 'Unique New IP'

You know Infinity Ward for their work on Call of Duty, you love Infinity Ward for their work on Call of Duty. But nobody, not even Infinity Ward, can make Call of Duty games forever. It'd get boring. So it's nice to hear that, fresh off a re-up of its publishing deal with Activision, Infinity Ward has quietly announced that it's not only started on its "future project" (future? Like, sci-fi future?), but that it will also give the company the chance to build a "unique new IP by Infinity Ward, that we'll have complete control over". Exciting! For Infinity Ward, that is. Sure the words "complete control" don't look quite so good to the "port it to everything!" crowd at Activision HQ.

The Future of Infinity Ward [IW]