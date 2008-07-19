Interview: AIAS President Joseph Olin On The Art Of Games

There are really two faces to E3. One of them is that of a business summit, intended to connect the video game industry with the press as a way of showing their wares to the public. The other looks at game developers as artists, presenting the fruit of their ideas and labors often for the first time.

Interactive entertainment is both business and art, and the Academy of Interactive Arts And Sciences recognises both of these faces with their annual DICE Summit and Interactive Achievement Awards. They also host the Into the Pixel game art exhibition, which we saw this year at E3, award scholarships to game design students, and more activities designed to support the industry's creative talent.

We sat down with Academy president Joseph Olin to talk about the state of the industry, this year's E3, and more.

"As much as I think most people reflect upon 2007 as a watershed year for games ad interactive entertainment, I think everything I've seen so far at this E3 shows... that 2008 to 2009 will be bigger, better and brighter than last year", said Olin.