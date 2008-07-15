Interview: Catching Up On Microsoft's Big Announcements

By: Leigh Alexander and Adam Barenblat
After Microsoft's presser, Adam and I hit the floor to talk to Matt Barlow, general marketing manager for Microsoft's Interactive Entertainment biz, about the announcements — we talked the new Xbox 360 user interface and the avatars, asked how Lips will work, and whether he thinks Final Fantasy XII will help the company's console penetration in Japan.
I love how this guy somehow chains from tough questions back to reinforcing the marketing line. You guys chose the wrong person to ask some of these questions to
The marketing is strong in this one... which would explain his position within the company :D