The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Interview: Riccitiello Doesn't Fear Activision Blizzard

Activision was thriving even before its bang-up Vivendi merger, and now on the heels of a stock split, the newly-combined company looks like a force to be reckoned with.

So does EA worry about the new competition for top dog? "No", said CEO John Riccitiello. "I think it's a cool company; they make products I like. I like Call of Duty... I don't play much WoW anymore, but I was hooked for a while. And there's no question that I thought Guitar Hero, when it first came out, was an innovative product and one I'd like to play".

"They make some cool products. The fact that the two of them are together, though, doesn't change much for our industry. Comparing stock ticker to stock ticker isn't really what happens".

But that is what happens, to some extent, in our industry driven so strongly by numbers and sales figures. When we asked Riccitiello about this, though, he stressed that can't be the whole story.

"You don't make games profitable on purpose", he said. "You make great games first, and then they are profitable".

"I think that trips up a lot of companies... even EA, at different times, when a company is seeking to make purely a profitable game. Frankly, even when EA was at its peak at the last cycle, we didn't talk a lot about profitability as a goal", Riccitiello said.

"I think it's the beginning of the end when you talk about profitability as your goal. We manage the business intelligently to try and be more profitable, but that's never the primary goal. Bands don't set out to make profitable albums; Pink Floyd didn't say, 'I want to create something that people are going to buy for 20 years so that I can make X amount of money".

Comments

  • Neale Murray Guest

    Though didn't EA shut down the studio that made Def Jam ICON because the game wasn't making enough money for EA?

    0
  • Samuel Johnson Guest

    INSERT FOOT IN MOUTH. Bands like Pink Floyd don't set to create albums that make a lot of money?!? From day one they set out to do just exactly that. Riccitiello should have done his research before making that statement, since they are on record as having said exactly the opposite - tard. Check out "Making of the Dark Side Of The Moon" on YouTube, and look at position 1:20 on Part 1. That mantra is repeated throughout this entire interview. While sales were incredible enough, And Dark Side of the Moon is the single most successful album in terms of longevity - on the Billboard charts for 29 years, 9 years longer than the 20 he doesn't give them credit for to begin with. Hah! Riccitiello could not have picked a worse example to attempt to prove his point.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles