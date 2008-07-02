Is Chrono Trigger DS Coming To America?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Previously we've seen the Japanese countdown page, and Kotaku reader Frog did some digging and found what looks like the North American version of that supposed Chrono Trigger DS page with the URL http://na.square-enix.com/ctds/. ("na" apparently referring to "North America".) Meaning? Meaning that if that "ctds" clock is indeed counting down to Chrono Trigger DS for North American peoples, too. That's not good news, that's damn good news.

Do keep in mind Square Enix has yet to officially announce the game or put out a press releaase about Chrono Trigger DS. But still.

Clock Counter For North America [Square Enix Thanks, Frog!]

