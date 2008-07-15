Is Final Fantasy XIII Xbox 360 Coming To Japan? 'Ask Them'

That's Xbox Japan bossman Takashi Sensui in that candy house. Earlier today, he wasn't in a candy house, but the Square Enix press conference. And he was sitting in the first row! While Final Fantasy XIII has not been announced for Japanese Xbox 360s, we asked Sensui how he felt about the announcement:
Question: "How do you feel about the announcement?"
Sensui: "We're really excited about it".
Question: "Do you think Final Fantasy XIII will be released on the Xbox 360 in Japan?"
Sensui: "Ask them [Square Enix] ".
Okay, so Square Enix, will it?
