Is Team Bondi In Trouble?

Local dev portal Tsumea picked up on a July 23 article over at Playstation Lifestyle about the Sydney-based Team Bondi and LA Noire. The article references a post on TB's website, which states the studio is looking for animators to help finish production on the PS3-exclusive, noir-inspired title.

The thing is, the post in question is over two months' old. Anyway, that's not what caught my eye.

Have a read of the last comment by Aus artist for the PL story:

Team bondi lost all its lead programmers a few months ago and havent been able to fill the positions as far as i know. From what I have heard they are currently suffering from financial troubles. Previous emloyees [sic]have said it was a terrible place to work also.

Hardly conclusive, but I decided to pay a visit to Team Bondi's job page. Lo and behold, it's looking for no less than seven coders, and has been since April '08. It seems like an awful lot of programmers to be looking for during the arse-end of production. Whatever's going on, it does put an interesting spin on LA Noire's prolonged development.

