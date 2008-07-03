Is This An Animal Crossing Wii Hint?

While nothing's been confirmed, chances are pretty good that Nintendo will announce Animal Crossing Wii. Hey, it may not! We don't know, but like we said, chances are good. In the latest issue of the UK's official Official Nintendo Magazine, there's an image of Animal Crossing for the magazine's E3 promotion. A caption reads:

It's Been A While! It's time to revisit an old friend. How's your village doing these days?

Pretty sure we'd be more surprised if Nintendo didn't announce AC Wii at E3.

