Is This Guitar Hero: World Tour's Setlist?

Console wars are so last season. Now we've got setlist wars for music games. When Rock Band 2's formidable list was confirmed during E3 week, we uttered a low whistle for all the catching up Guitar Hero: World Tour would have to do to to keep it a competition.

Now, via the Something Awful forums comes what purports to be a leaked list of World Tour songs by their respective sections. Now, we know now that Rock Band and Guitar Hero are somewhat different in terms of who plays them and what their motivation is, and a great Rock Band song might've made a boring Guitar Hero III song. But are all bets off now that we've got band sets for both games?

And if so, let's play pretend for a sec, and imagine that what follows after the jump is actually Guitar Hero: World Tour's list. If it is, then who do you think's winning now?

Eagle Rock High School Tour:
"Dope Nose" by Weezer
"The Middle" by Jimmy Eat World
Encore: "Today" by Smashing Pumpkins

Big City Kids Tour:
"Roland" by Interpol
"Santeria" By Sublime
Encore: "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers

Feelin' Nostalgic Tour:
"Take It on the Run" by REO Speedwagon
"Hold the Line" by Toto
Encore: "Rebel Yell" by Billy Idol

Vixens Tour:
"Heartbreaker" by Pat Benatar
"All Around Me" by Flyleaf
Encore:"Misery Business" by Paramore

Undertow Tour:
"Stinkfist" by Tool
"Lateralus" by Tool
"Schism" by Tool

Synchronicity Tour:
"Guitar Battle Vs. Sting" (Guitar Career Only)
Encore: "Every Breath You Take" by The Police

Fight the System Tour:
"The Kids Aren't Alright" by The Offspring
The Good Left Undone" by Rise Agaisnt
Encore: "Bleed it Out" by Linkin Park

QQ Tour:
"Face Down" by The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
"The Kill" by 30 Seconds to Mars
Encore: "Thank You for the Venom" by My Chemical Romance

Rockin the Carnival Tour:
"Dammit" by Blink 182
"When You Heat Stops Beating" by +44

Neva' Forget Tour:
"Jumpin Jack Flash" by The Rolling Stones
"Don't Fear the Reaper" by Blue Öyster Cult
Encore: "Light My Fire" by The Doors

We Want the Funk Tour:
"Give it Away" by Red Hot Chili Peppers
"Renegades of Funk" by Rage Agaisnt the Machines
Encore: "No Sleep till Brooklyn" by The Beastie Boys Feat. Kerry King

Rockin' the Joint Tour:
"Are You Gonna Go My Way" by Lenny Kravitz
"I Don't wanna Miss a Thing" by Aerosmith

On Top of the World Tour:
"Man in the Box" by Alice in Chains
"Kickstart My Heart" by Mötley Crüe
Encore: "Spin the Black Circle" by Pearl Jam

G. Stinger Tour:
"Smells Like Teen Spirit" by Nirvana
"Car Chase City" by Tenacious D
Encore: "Everlong" by Foo Fighters

Lands End Tour:
"Animal" by Def Leppard
"Runaway" by Bon Jovi
Encore: "Paradise City" by Guns N' Roses

Doin' it Different Tour:
"Song for the Dead" by Queens of the Stone Age
"Vasoline" by Stone Temple Pilots
Encore: "Assassin" by Muse

Hootin' and Hollerin' Tour:
"The Boys Are Back in Town" By Thin Lizzy
"Life in the Fastlane" by The Eagles
Encore:"Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynyrd

All Pissed Off Tour:
"Here to Stay" by KoRn
"Dragula" by Rob Zombie
Encore: "Bat Country" by Avenged Sevenfold

Here Me Roar Tour:
"10,000 Fists" by Disturbed
"Duality" by Slipknot
Encore: "Toxicity" by System of a Down

S.D.M.F. Tour:
"Guitar Battle Vs. Zakk Wylde" (Guitar Career Only)
*Encore: "Demise of Sanity" by Black Label Society

Fathers of Metal Tour:
"Don't Talk to Strangers" by Dio
"Heaven and Hell" by Black Sabbath
Encore: "Crazy Train" by Ozzy Osbourne

Making Progress Tour:
"The Spirit of Radio" by Rush
"Comfortably Numb" by Pink Floyd
Encore: "Pull Me Under" by Dream Theater

Eruption Tour:
"Beat it" by Micheal Jackson Feat. Eddie Van Halen
"Hot for Teacher" by Van Halen

Tooth Fang & Claw Tour:
"Guitar Battle Vs. Ted Nugent" (Guitar Career Only)
Encore: "Stranglehold" by Ted Nugent

Decades of Metal Tour
"Warriors of Time" by Black Tide
"Leather Rebel" by Judas Priest
Encore: "Hallowed be Thy Name" by Iron Maiden

Livin' in a Nightmare Tour:
"Angel of Death" by Slayer
"Tornado of Souls" by Megadeth
Encore: "Master of Puppets" by Metallica

Legends of Rock Tour:
"Johnny B. Goode" by Chuck Berry
"The Wind Cries Mary" by Jimi Hendrix
Encore: "Purple Haze (Live)" by Jimi Hendrix

Bonus Tour:
"45" by Shinedown
"96 Quite Bitter Beings" by CKY
"Bombshell" by Powerman 5000
"Clavado en un Bar" by Maná
"Enjoy the Silence" by Lacuna Coil
"Feuer Frei" by Rammstein
"Fury of the Storm" by Dragonforce
"Never Too Late" by The Answer
"Nottingham Lace" by Buckethead
"One Armed Scissor" by At The Drive-In
"Satch Boogie" by Joe Satriani
"Schrei" by Tokio Hotel
"Soul Doubt" by NOFX

"We're An American Band" by Grand Funk Railroad
"Guitar Battle Vs. Sting" by Sting
"Guitar Battle Vs. Ted Nugent" By Ted Nugent
"Guitar Battle Vs. Zakk Wylde" by Zakk Wylde

Sample Songs:
"Untitled Drum Sample" created by Chad Smith
"Untitled Drum Sample" created by Dave Grohl
"Untitled Drum Sample" created by Travis Barker
"Cliffs of Dover" created by Neversoft
"Misirlou" created by Neversoft
"Walk This Way" created by Neversoft
"YYZ" created by Neversoft

