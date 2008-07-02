Is This Official Chrono Trigger DS Confirmation?

Earlier, we posted what looked like an announcement that Chrono Trigger DS was coming. But hey, it was a crappy magazine scan, and we weren't sure. This new countdown clock on the official Square Enix site makes us way more sure — surer, even. The design is kinda like the original Chrono Trigger starting screen, and there's that ticking sound. And now the url: http://www.square-enix.co.jp/ctds/

"ctds"? Chrono Trigger DS. Hrm, hrm.

Countdown Site [Square Enix Thanks all who sent this in!]