It's Official - Animal Crossing Wii Is Coming

It's another one of those surprises we knew absolutely nothing about before hand! At Nintendo's E3 press conference this morning, Animal Crossing Wii was revealed to a captivated audience who haven't heard the dulcet tones of K.K. Slider in such a very long time. AC creator Katsuya Eguchi appeared on screen at the conference to announce the new title. "I wanted to create a software where players could feel like they are playing together if they are playing at different times"
Like other ANimal Crossing titles, the game has no required goals - a realistic world functioning on a 24-hour clock. Other new features involve a city you can visit with an auction site, and a chat room where players can talk using Wii Speak!
