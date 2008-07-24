The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Iwata Foresees Wii Supply Constraints For Christmas, Again

Yes, we know that the annual Christmastime Wii shortage is always unintentional on Nintendo's part. They're just constantly shocked, for three straight years, at how popular their console is.

Analyst Michael Pachter told Kotaku a few months ago to expect supply constraints for Wii this season, and speaking to Forbes, Nintendo president Satoru Iwata seems pretty certain himself that's how it'll go down, again:

"We are really intending to increase the shipments to the U.S., especially compared to last year", says Satoru Iwata, Nintendo's global president and CEO. "However, I can't give you a 100% commitment [that you'll be able to find a Wii this holiday season] . What I can commit myself to is that Nintendo is going to do its best to supply as many Wii hardware units as possible in order to meet demand there".

A Wii Bit Short On Supplies [worst pun ever, Forbes!]

