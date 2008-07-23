The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Iwata So Very Very Sorry For Nintendo's E3 Presser

Of all the lowlights of last week's E3 "festivities", none were lower than Nintendo's press conference. A fact I'm sure, by now, they're acutely aware of. And in response to the, uh, less than warm reception to their offerings, Nintendo President Satoru iwata is sorry.

If there is any perception that Nintendo is ignoring the core gamers, it's a misunderstanding and we really want to get rid of that misunderstanding by any means. We are sorry about [the E3]media briefings, specifically for those who were expecting to see Nintendo show something about 'Super Mario' or 'Legend of Zelda.'

"Sorry" is a strong, and surprisingly powerful word to pull out. Probably won't do anything to sooth the strained neck veins of the outraged faithful, but it's a nice gesture regardless.

