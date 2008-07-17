Jade Empire Is Your Next Xbox Original

Microsoft have just announced that the next original Xbox game to be granted a second lease of life will be BioWare's Jade Empire. For a BioWare game it's nowhere near as fondly recalled as some of their other, more laser gun-oriented titles, but it's still an excellent game, especially its take on RPG combat. It'll be made available on July 21, for the usual 1200 MS Points.
Jade Empire Coming to Xbox Originals [Gamerscore]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink