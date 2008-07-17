Jade Empire Is Your Next Xbox Original

Microsoft have just announced that the next original Xbox game to be granted a second lease of life will be BioWare's Jade Empire. For a BioWare game it's nowhere near as fondly recalled as some of their other, more laser gun-oriented titles, but it's still an excellent game, especially its take on RPG combat. It'll be made available on July 21, for the usual 1200 MS Points.

