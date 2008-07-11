The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Jade's Next Game - I Am Alive

So what's Ubisoft's Jade Raymond been working on since Assassin's Creed has come and gone? According to Gamekyo (formerly Jeuxfrance) she's been getting busy on I Am Alive, a survival game for the PC, 360, and PS3 from French developer Darkworks of Cold Fear fame and Alone In The Dark: The New Nightmare infamy. Supposedly to be revealed at E3 next week in a lengthy video presentation, I Am Alive is a tale of survival following an earthquake that decimates Chicago. While the game will be a first-person affair, don't expect to be shouldering a bazooka. The point of view is meant to immerse you in the experience, similar to what EA is doing with Mirror's Edge.

It's not quite official confirmation, but Gamekyo has the trademark document for the game over at their site, so there's a pretty good chance this is a solid rumour. Still, even a solid rumour is still a rumour. The only thing that really strikes me as odd about the whole thing is I known people from Chicago, and no piddling city-destroying earthquake could take them down.

Jade Raymond working on I Am Alive [Gamekyo]

Comments

  • MAX Guest

    I WANT TO DO COF AND ATM ON THIS BPC

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles