Japan Presents Foreign Dignataries With...A DS Lite

The Group of Eight - ie the cool, popular kids of the developed world - just had a meet-up in Kyoto, Japan. Seemed to go swimmingly enough. To mark the occasion, the hosts presented all visiting politicians with some gifts unique to Japan, like some manga-style caricatures and that very snazzy-looking DS Lite console. They're double-lacquered to give the consoles a glossy finish, and each was topped off with a print depicting a pagoda and some cherry blossoms. Needless to say, these are probably now the most valuable/expensive DS Lites in the world, and needless to say, you will never own one. Unless you get lucky and spy Condy or Gordon Brown hocking theirs on Craigslist for a quick quid.

