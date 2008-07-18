Jimi Hendrix Confirmed For Guitar Hero

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

It's been confirmed by Jimi Hendrix's estate that several of his tracks will be appearing in the upcoming Guitar Hero: World Tour. Janie Hendrix - who oversees the late guitar god's estate - says that after originally being unable to locate a ton of master tracks (indicating, perhaps, this deal's been in the works for quite some time?), they've now been found, and promptly made available to Neversoft. Three of the songs mentioned are Purple Haze, Foxy Lady & Little Wing. Janie says of the deal "Guitar Hero really was on the ball and and they were biting at the bit to get this out this year, so, we just accommodated them...Jimi was a kid at heart — he definitely would have played these games". Whether that's true or not is besides the point. Purple Haze, people. Purple. Haze.

