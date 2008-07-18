You can't smoosh multiple companies together (don't forget Sierra!) and expect everyone to keep their jobs. Not going to happen. There's always areas - whether it be the mailroom, the tea room or the boardroom - where you'll only need one person where previously there were two or three. And it's no different with the Activision/Blizzard merger, with ActiBlizz CFO Thomas Tippl telling MCV "with every merger, there is overlap and redundancy, and so the same will be true here. Of course we're going to go to our customers with one face. We don't need two sales forces". Those facing the axe shouldn't get too down on themselves. Tippl promises they'll be treated "respectfully", then reminds them that at the rate this industry is growing, they may well find themselves needed, and back on the payroll, in no time.
Job Cuts Coming After ActiBlizzard Merger
