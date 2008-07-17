The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

John Riccitiello, Little Sister Killer

John Riccitiello, CEO of EA, harvested BioShock's Little Sisters.

But it was totally an accident, he swears. Riccitiello played BioShock in two sections, first on a long plane trip to London and then finished it on his way to Singapore — "which will prove I'm a slow gamer", he said. Having just gotten a new computer from Apple, he found himself switching back and forth between it and Windows.

"The problem was... the key for saving the little girls didn't work", said Riccitiello. "My keys were wrong, and I needed to go online to figure out how to re-map the keys on my own while I was in the game. I'd already harvested six by the time I landed in Heathrow".

"When they turn into slugs, I was a little horrified. I flew to Singapore, finished harvesting and then re-played it".

So first EA's boss ate the souls of innocents due to some major mistakes, and then he went back over it to do things the kinder, gentler way? Art imitates life, perhaps?

Incidentally, Riccitiello has also played Portal 2, and said we're in for major awesome: "It took my breath away".

