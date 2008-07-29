John Riccitiello Regrets Betting On 360/PS3, Wishes He'd Bet On Wii Instead

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

John Riccitiello is a big (in importance terms, not stature), powerful man in charge of a big, powerful company, but that doesn't mean either of them are perfect. They make mistakes. Have regrets. Develop nasty cases of the sposdas. Chief amongst Riccitiello's - and by extension EA's - regrets is throwing down big development bucks on 360 and PS3 games instead of Wii titles.

...we typically [figure]out who the market leader [is]going to be before the start of the cycle and bet with our development resources on that platform. We made the wrong call there (by betting on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360), which made this transition harder than it would otherwise be.

Well John, like my boy Pepe always says, you gotta know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em and start churning out shitty family sports games.

Mercury News interview: Electronic Arts CEO champions laser-like focus on making games [The Mercury News]

