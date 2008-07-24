Kaz Hirai Isn't Sure How Long The Xbox 360 Cycle Is...

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sony Computer Entertainment honcho Kaz Hirai is confused. Just look at his Giant Kaz Face, see how tranquilly baffled it is? That's some serious confusion. When Xbox bossman Don Mattrick said Microsoft would sell more consoles than the PS3 this generation, Hirai wasn't quite sure what that meant. How long does Microsoft think the generation is? Is the Xbox 360 going to be around for ten years like Sony claims the PS3 is? Questions, questions, questions. Here's Kaz's take:

The key word there is this 'lifecycle' or 'this generation'. As you probably know, we're working on a ten-year lifecycle, we've said that since day one and we've proven it with PSOne and PS2. I guess Don is saying they're also going to be embarking on a ten-year lifecycle, then? If they are then that's terrific, but I've never seen them manage it before. Last time I checked, the Xbox went by the wayside four or five years after launch.

Last time I checked, the Xbox went by the wayside four or five years after launch. On the other hand, if he's saying that Microsoft will outsell us after five years, if he calls that this generation, then he's saying he's going to exit the 360 business within five years. I'm not exactly sure when he says 'this lifecycle' or 'this generation' what standard he's using — five years, 10 years, I don't know.

Don Mattrick is obviously on Don Mattrick Time. You can't put a time-frame on DMT, you just can't.

