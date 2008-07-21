Kaz Wants Lifetime PS3 Sales To Beat Lifetime PS2 Sales

While the PS3 is outselling the PS2 on a monthly basis, it's still well over 100 million units shy of its older brother in the lifetime sales department. But don't let that stop Sony from dreaming about the future! Kaz Hirai is hoping for a day when, all things going according to plan, the PS3 sells more consoles than the PS2 did. FYI, the PS2's sold around 150 million. "It's not fun for me replicating the PS2 numbers. I've seen that movie already", the SCE boss said. "I want to try to see if we can exceed the PS2 numbers after nine years, otherwise why are we in this business?". Because you like the free pens and fancy party foods?

Sony sets 150m sales target for PS3 [FT]