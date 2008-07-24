Kick-Arse 1942 Shirt Sneaks in Cammy Appearance

If you're into all things Mike McWhertor, and who isn't, than you probably already know all about his video-game themed T-shirt venture: Meat Bun.

Today the shirtmaker dropped a sexy, new 1942-themed shirt on their site featuring Cammy from Street Fighter dressed up like a 1940's pin-up girl. The shirt comes in olive, gold and light blue and is currently tied for my personal favourite with Meat Bun's Street Fighter shirt.

If you're at Comic Con you should try to pick one up and then chase Mike down and force him to sign it or a body part in Sharpie blue.

Meat Bun