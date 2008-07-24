The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Kick-Arse 1942 Shirt Sneaks in Cammy Appearance

If you're into all things Mike McWhertor, and who isn't, than you probably already know all about his video-game themed T-shirt venture: Meat Bun.

Today the shirtmaker dropped a sexy, new 1942-themed shirt on their site featuring Cammy from Street Fighter dressed up like a 1940's pin-up girl. The shirt comes in olive, gold and light blue and is currently tied for my personal favourite with Meat Bun's Street Fighter shirt.

If you're at Comic Con you should try to pick one up and then chase Mike down and force him to sign it or a body part in Sharpie blue.

Meat Bun

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles