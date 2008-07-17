Kid Freaked Out By The Dark Knight: Parent Or Government To Blame?

A mother with an eight-year old child decides to take her son to see a movie. Kung Fu Panda? Nope. How about Get Smart? Forget it. This mum decides that The Dark Knight is appropriate. Doesn't matter that the film has an M rating, there's Batman Lego, and kids play with Lego! Infallible logic there.

It's a true story, according to an article by Alison Stephenson on News.com.au. Here's a quote from the mum in question:

"I'm horrified, this movie is rated M and I almost feel it's heavier than an R rated film. I had to cover his eyes and talk to him throughout to cover some of the dialogue. "I mean these companies market Lego products to children like my son. This movie should definitely be rated higher. We're going to go and get some sunshine and go somewhere happier!"

I'm not sure what the mother was expecting - an M rated movie is hardly appropriate for an eight-year old - but what is apparent is that her understanding of classification symbols is vague at best. Shame there's no government initiative designed to educate her, isn't it?

Films can be better regulated than games? Please.

