The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Killer Soul Kalibur Fighter Brawl-gasm

One of the first Soulcalibur IV user created creations we were sent, Solid Snake and Raiden from Metal Gear Solid 2 felt like the first drop in the bucket of recreated classic characters. Here's a torrent of them: Mario and Link; Sub Zero, Shao Kahn, Scorpion, and Liu Kang from Mortal Kombat; B. Orchid and TJ Combo from Killer Instinct; Blanka and Chun-Li from Street Fighter. They're all in here. There's even a few guest appearances from folks like Dr. Doom and Thor from the pages of Marvel Comics.

Don't ask us to explain the Skee-Lo soundtrack, though. We just work here. Thanks to Jeremy for the clip tip via Arcade Junkies.

Comments

  • Bryan Guest

    Holy Geez.

    Liu Kang, Thor, Raiden, Shao Kahn, Rouge they're all perfect!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles