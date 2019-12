Kyle Shubel, Manager Producer on LittleBigPlanet and Killzone 2 plus "massive damage" and "giant enemy crabs" dude, answers a bunch of questions about a bunch of stuff. Shubel's an excitable guy, and his enthusiasm makes the clip enjoyable. We like his shirt slogan: "Doesn't expecting the unexpected make the unexpected the expected?" Yes, yes it does.

Inside the Developers Studio: Kyle Shubel [PlayStation.Blog]