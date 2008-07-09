Konami Confirms Elebits 2 DS

Looks like GameFly jumped the gun just a little bit, but at least they jumped it accurately. Konami has just officially announced Elebits 2: The Adventures of Kai and Zero for the Nintendo DS. It's the sequel to the original game for the Nintendo Wii, which I quite enjoyed, although I felt the could have done more with it. I just didn't think more would mean tossing it onto another system.

Still, the concept should translate relatively well onto the DS...in fact the touch screen controls could very well make the collecting Elebits mechanic work even better as you embark on a magical journey, using the Elebits' special powers to help you along the way. Featuring a ton of puzzles and four-player Wi-Fi connection multiplayer, Elebits 2: Electric Boogaloo The Adventures of Kai and Zero should be in stores sometime this spring.