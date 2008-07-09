Konami Confirms Elebits 2 DS

Looks like GameFly jumped the gun just a little bit, but at least they jumped it accurately. Konami has just officially announced Elebits 2: The Adventures of Kai and Zero for the Nintendo DS. It's the sequel to the original game for the Nintendo Wii, which I quite enjoyed, although I felt the could have done more with it. I just didn't think more would mean tossing it onto another system.
Still, the concept should translate relatively well onto the DS...in fact the touch screen controls could very well make the collecting Elebits mechanic work even better as you embark on a magical journey, using the Elebits' special powers to help you along the way. Featuring a ton of puzzles and four-player Wi-Fi connection multiplayer, Elebits 2:
Electric Boogaloo The Adventures of Kai and Zero should be in stores sometime this spring.
KONAMI ANNOUNCES ELEBITS: THE ADVENTURES OF KAI AND ZERO FOR NINTENDO DS™
The Mischievous Creatures are Back in the Sequel to the Popular Original Action Title
El Segundo, Calif. - July 8, 2008 - Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. today announced that Elebits: The Adventures of Kai and Zero, the sequel to Elebits, is currently in development exclusively for Nintendo DS™. The exciting game of hide and seek allows players to find, capture and befriend the tiny creatures known as Elebits who serve as energy sources in a far-off world where energy resources have been depleted.
In Elebits: The Adventures of Kai and Zero, players seek out the mischievous omega Elebits who hold magical powers and the ability to complete puzzles and quests while embarking on a magical journey. Utilizing each of the Elebits' special powers, players can solve puzzles, reveal hidden paths, freeze flowing water, turn darkness into light, levitate rocks, and much more. As an added bonus, players are also able to compete head-to-head using the Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection™ and battle up to four friends simulataneously.
Elebits: The Adventures of Kai and Zero will be released in Fall 2008 on the Nintendo DS™. For more information, please visit: www.konami.com.
