The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Konami Confirms Elebits 2 DS

Looks like GameFly jumped the gun just a little bit, but at least they jumped it accurately. Konami has just officially announced Elebits 2: The Adventures of Kai and Zero for the Nintendo DS. It's the sequel to the original game for the Nintendo Wii, which I quite enjoyed, although I felt the could have done more with it. I just didn't think more would mean tossing it onto another system.

Still, the concept should translate relatively well onto the DS...in fact the touch screen controls could very well make the collecting Elebits mechanic work even better as you embark on a magical journey, using the Elebits' special powers to help you along the way. Featuring a ton of puzzles and four-player Wi-Fi connection multiplayer, Elebits 2: Electric Boogaloo The Adventures of Kai and Zero should be in stores sometime this spring.

KONAMI ANNOUNCES ELEBITS: THE ADVENTURES OF KAI AND ZERO FOR NINTENDO DS™

The Mischievous Creatures are Back in the Sequel to the Popular Original Action Title

El Segundo, Calif. - July 8, 2008 - Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. today announced that Elebits: The Adventures of Kai and Zero, the sequel to Elebits, is currently in development exclusively for Nintendo DS™. The exciting game of hide and seek allows players to find, capture and befriend the tiny creatures known as Elebits who serve as energy sources in a far-off world where energy resources have been depleted.

In Elebits: The Adventures of Kai and Zero, players seek out the mischievous omega Elebits who hold magical powers and the ability to complete puzzles and quests while embarking on a magical journey. Utilizing each of the Elebits' special powers, players can solve puzzles, reveal hidden paths, freeze flowing water, turn darkness into light, levitate rocks, and much more. As an added bonus, players are also able to compete head-to-head using the Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection™ and battle up to four friends simulataneously.

Elebits: The Adventures of Kai and Zero will be released in Fall 2008 on the Nintendo DS™. For more information, please visit: www.konami.com.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles