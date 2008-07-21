Konami Sorry For MGO Expansion Clusterfuck, But No Fix In Sight

(Not) surprisingly, the online rollout of Konami's first major expansion for Metal Gear Online has been a complete disaster. So what are they doing to make amends? They're...they're...well, they're saying sorry! A notice on the company's site explains that the Gene expansion's release has been "marred by major system related problems resulting in great inconveniences for all our customers". Least they're being honest about it. As for what they're doing about it, however, don't expect a fix anytime soon, as they go on to say "unfortunately there are no permanent solutions we can announce at this present moment".

