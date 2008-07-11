Konami Suing Harmonix Over Rock Band

Betty, file this under "surprised it took them this long", could you? Konami's lawyers in the US have filed a patent lawsuit against Harmonix (and MTV, and VIacom) in the federal court in Tyler, Texas. They allege that Harmonix's Rock Band violates a pair of patents Konami obtained in 2002 and 2003, which relate to "simulated musical instruments, a music-game system and a musical-rhythm matching game". For this, Konami seek justice. They also seek cash money. Loads of cash money. As well as an order blocking Harmonix (or Viacom) from using technology that violates Konami's patents.

