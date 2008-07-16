Ladies And Gentlemen, We Have Booth Babes

They said it was over, but you can't keep a good booth babe down. These two lovely red-haired ladies are representing accessory manufacturer Nyko, the company that stands for tank-tops and hot pants...at least that's all I saw as I entered their meeting room to catch a few snapshots. The one on the right? At least six feet tall. It was daunting, even for me at 6'6". I captured this image and a full body shot you can find after the jump before I found myself becoming the real reason the end of the E3 booth babes had to happen - sweaty, nervous menfolk.
Somehow I don't think that's their natural hair colour.
