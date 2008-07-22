Last Guy Looks Simple, Sounds Fantastic

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Here's a gameplay trailer for The Last Guy, due on the PSN at the end of the month (least, in Japan). They sure weren't fooling around when they said it was using Google Maps, whose services you use to lead the survivors of a zombie apocalypse to designated "safe zones". The whole thing looks nice and simple (which it will be, since it's going for under $US 5), but whatever, if that music makes it into the final game, this moves up a spot on our shiny white purchase board from "will buy" to "must buy".

