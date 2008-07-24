The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

'Leaked' Final Fantasy Versus XIII Trailer


Here is what's apparently a "leaked" Final Fantasy Versus XIII trailer from last year's Jump Festa in Japan. The footage is of a trailer that was only shown in a closed theatre, and isn't the complete trailer, but a good chunk of it. Oh, and yes, the trailer is 100 percent CG. Sounds like Lost Odyssey music has been added.

Thanks, Nicoara for the tip! In case this clip gets pulled, we've posted the clip after the jump. That one is slightly better quality.

FFVXIII Trailer Leaked [Final Fantasy XIII.net via VG247]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles