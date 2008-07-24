

Here is what's apparently a "leaked" Final Fantasy Versus XIII trailer from last year's Jump Festa in Japan. The footage is of a trailer that was only shown in a closed theatre, and isn't the complete trailer, but a good chunk of it. Oh, and yes, the trailer is 100 percent CG. Sounds like Lost Odyssey music has been added.

Thanks, Nicoara for the tip! In case this clip gets pulled, we've posted the clip after the jump. That one is slightly better quality.

FFVXIII Trailer Leaked [Final Fantasy XIII.net via VG247]