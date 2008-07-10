Leaked Screens Of Duke Nukem 3D XBLA

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Rumoured and then confirmed earlier this year, Duke Nukem 3D is making its way to the Xbox Live Arcade this year, but when? The time could be near, as an anonymous tipster sends us several pictures of the game's XBLA entry. Of course it isn't available now...note the 1337 placeholder price tag...but the fact that these shots are coming out indicates the game is very close to release. Check out the other screens below, including a shot of the "Looks Like A Cleanup On Aisle Four" achievement, which makes stepping in a pile of shit fun!

Duke Nuken 3D LiveDuke Nuken 3D LiveDuke Nuken 3D Live

