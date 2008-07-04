The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Led Zeppelin Uncomfortable With Licensing Songs To Rock Band, Guitar Hero

There's little doubt that the artist line-up for Rock Band 2 is shaping up nicely. Guitar Hero is getting some nice exclusives as well. With Journey, Boston, Metallica, The Who and other top tier acts lending their tunes to the dominant rhythm games, there aren't many superstars left to cross off the list.

One of the artists that continues to elude both Activision and Harmonix is Led Zeppelin. It's been chalked up to a lengthy licensing process, but a recent write-up from the Wall Street Journal helps shed more light on the British band's absence.

According to their management, the band isn't "comfortable" giving up access to its master tapes, the very thing required to edit these things down to Rock Band and Guitar Hero ready formats.

"It ain't about the money", says Peter Mensch of Q Prime Management who handles Led Zep's interests.

In better news, the Wall Street Journal writes that hold outs like Van Halen, Steely Dan and Guns N' Roses all have "deals in the works to bring more music to gamers. In far, far worse news, so are the Eagles.

Aerosmith Stars In Guitar Hero Videogame [WSJ - thanks again, Max!]

Comments

  • Matt Guest

    Led Zeppelin is the greatest band of all time, and it does suck that they wont let people play them on these games. I play both GH and rock band, but i play actual guitar way more. Its way better b/c you dont have to rely on the games 4 what you want to play. Try it.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles