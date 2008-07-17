Left 4 Dead May Get Machinima Maker Post Launch

Valve's Doug Lombardi sat down with us this week to talk on a bunch of topics including the decisions behind the creation of zombie thrill-killer Left 4 Dead and why Microsoft hasn't given up on Games for Windows Live and just moved to Steam. We also learn that Left 4 Dead, which includes 20 maps stretched over four "movies", will likely get a movie viewer down the line that will allow gamers to watch their entire game session as a movie after a playing through a chapter.
Check out our three-parter after the jump.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink