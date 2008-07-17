The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Left 4 Dead May Get Machinima Maker Post Launch

Valve's Doug Lombardi sat down with us this week to talk on a bunch of topics including the decisions behind the creation of zombie thrill-killer Left 4 Dead and why Microsoft hasn't given up on Games for Windows Live and just moved to Steam. We also learn that Left 4 Dead, which includes 20 maps stretched over four "movies", will likely get a movie viewer down the line that will allow gamers to watch their entire game session as a movie after a playing through a chapter.

Check out our three-parter after the jump.

