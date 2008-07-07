Let's Watch The First Mega Man 9 Footage

First look! Have a gander at Mega Man 9. Above is the Japanese trailer from Japanese site Nico Nico Douga which shows some quick gameplay footage. The music is fantastic.
Mega Man 9 [Go Nintendo]
