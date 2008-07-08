Marvellous' upcoming Little King's Story for the Wii looks brilliant. A delightful fairy-tale aesthetic, gameplay that promises to be a hands-on version of The Settlers and cow knights? All exciting stuff. Made even more exciting by the announcement today of one of your rival kingdoms in the game. Which is...the Kingdom of the Drunkards. Led by King Duvroc, he "wishes for everyone in the world to be happy" and "thinks it's Mardi Gras all year round". Duvroc has a daughter, Princess Bouquet. She loves science. And is trapped in a pot. Once you beat Duvroc, "the princess will appear from inside the pot". Can't wait.
Little King's Story: Kingdom Of The Drunkards
